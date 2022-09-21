Harrison made the start in Double-A Richmond's first playoff game Tuesday and lasted just three innings, striking out nine while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

All things equal, it wasn't a terrible outing, considering that Harrison recorded every one of his outs via strikeout, but he did give up a trio of doubles while needing 71 pitches to navigate three frames. Harrison closed out the regular season for Richmond with a 3.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 127:39 K:BB across 84 innings after averaging more than two strikeouts per inning alongside a 1.55 ERA in a 29-frame stint in High-A. Regardless of the returns in these playoffs, he's earned his place as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.