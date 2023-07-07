Harrison was diagnosed Friday with a moderate right hamstring strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Harrison will have to bow out of a scheduled appearance in the Futures Game on Saturday and he might have to skip a few turns in the Triple-A Sacramento rotation. The 21-year-old top pitching prospect has recorded 92 strikeouts through 56.1 innings (17 starts) this season in the Pacific Coast League, though his 4.79 ERA and 1.56 WHIP aren't quite as eye-popping.