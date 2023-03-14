Harrison was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Giants camp, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Harrison had been lit up for eight earned runs through 3.2 innings of work this spring in Cactus League play, but he ranks as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball and could feasibly push to make his MLB debut in late 2023. He is 21 years old and doesn't turn 22 until August.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Set to start 2023 in Triple-A•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Drops playoff opener•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Three straight scoreless outings•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Settling in at Double-A•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Looking sharp early in High-A•