Harrison (hamstring) allowed a run on one hit and four walks while striking out two over two innings in his return to the Triple-A Sacramento roster.

Harrison missed about a month of action with a right hamstring strain. The southpaw was a bit wild in the outing, but it's a positive that he's back in action. Harrison will still need to build back up somewhat, though it's possible he could also be summoned to the majors as a reinforcement for the Giants' bullpen at some point before the end of the campaign.