Harrison was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Harrison will join the major-league roster for the first time in 2025 after posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 26 innings in six starts with Triple-A Sacramento so far this year. The right-hander could replace Landen Roupp in the Giants' starting rotation or operate as a bullpen arm with the big club moving forward. In a corresponding move, reliever Lou Trivino was designated for assignment Sunday.
