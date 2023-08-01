Harrison (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, striking out four over two perfect innings.

The outing was Harrison's first since July 4 after he was placed on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list a couple days later due to a right hamstring strain. The left-hander's return to action in Arizona couldn't have gone any better, but it's unclear if he'll rejoin the Sacramento rotation for his next outing or if he'll require one or two more rehab starts in the lower minors.