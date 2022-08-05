Harrison has pitched 12 scoreless innings over his last three starts with Double-A Richmond, allowing just five hits in that span while posting a 17:7 K:BB.

Harrison went six frames in the first of those three outings, but he was limited to three in the latter two -- presumably a function of the organization managing his innings. His walk rate has been noticeably elevated since he moved up to Double-A, but even so, Harrison's numbers since being promoted -- a 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 48.1 frames -- are nothing short of spectacular for a 20-year-old at that level. Harrison has been incredibly hard to hit, having given up three or fewer base knocks in eight consecutive starts now.