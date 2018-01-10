The Giants signed Jensen to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The outfielder/first baseman spent the 2017 campaign in the Nippon Professional Baseball league with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, appearing in only six games before the Japanese club released him. The 29-year-old Jensen previously saw time in the majors with the Diamondbacks in 2016, but will likely have to prove himself in the high minors before receiving another cup of coffee in the big leagues.