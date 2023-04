Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Kris Bubic twirling for the Royals, Wade will join fellow lefty hitters Mike Yastrzemski, Blake Sabol and Joc Pederson on the bench as manager Gabe Kapler rolls out a righty-heavy lineup. Wilmer Flores will spell Wade at first base, batting second.