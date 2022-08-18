Wade went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Over his last nine games, Wade has gone 7-for-22 (.318) with five homers and two doubles. That burst of power has lifted his season slash line to .202/.318/.477 with eight long balls, 22 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 130 plate appearances. With Luis Gonzalez optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, there's more playing time to be had in right field, and it appears Wade should be a fixture there versus right-handed pitchers. He could also see more chances against southpaws, but he only has a .174 OPS in 18 plate appearances against lefties this year.