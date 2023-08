Wade (back) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.

Wade's absence was limited to one game as he battles recurring back soreness that has bothered him a handful of times over recent weeks. He endured an 0-for-16 slump over six games recently, but he's 3-for-8 with a pair of homers over his last two contests. For the season, he's at a .259/.383/.421 slash line with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 51 runs scored, 14 doubles and two stolen bases over 108 contests.