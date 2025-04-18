Wade is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday.

The Angels are sending southpaw Tyler Anderson to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Wade will begin Friday's contest in the dugout while Casey Schmitt starts at first base and bats sixth. Wade has been cold at the plate, going 1-for-26 with seven walks, three runs scored, three RBI and 13 strikeouts over his last nine games.