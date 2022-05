Wade was placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wade appeared in Wednesday's matchup against the Rockies as a pinch hitter, but he'll ultimately require a trip to the injured list after being diagnosed with inflammation. Austin Slater will be in the mix for increased playing time in the outfield, while Luis Gonzalez was recalled by the Giants on Friday and should see his fair share of at-bats.