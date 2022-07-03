Wade went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.
Wade has gone 2-for-12 in three games since he returned from a knee injury. The outfielder took the second pitch from Dylan Cease and put it over the fence, though the Giants didn't strike again until the eighth inning. Wade should play regularly against right-handed pitchers while serving primarily as an option in the corner outfield positions. He's batting .216/.318/.378 with two homers, six RBI and five runs scored through 13 games in what's so far been an injury-riddled campaign.
More News
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Officially reinstated from IL•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Activation coming Wednesday•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Hasn't yet begun rehab assignment•