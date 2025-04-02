Wade is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Houston.
It's left-hander Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for the Astros, so the lefty-hitting Wade will begin the series finale on the bench. Casey Schmitt is drawing the start at first base and batting fifth.
