Wade (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Saturday due to lower-back discomfort, and he'll sit again for the series finale. Lefty David Peterson is pitching for New York, so Wade may have been on the bench Sunday regardless of the injury. Wilmer Flores will receive another look at first base.