Wade (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Wade went 2-for-4 with a solo home run before exiting Saturday's contest with an apparent back injury, and he continues to be evaluated, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 29-year-old may not have started Sunday regardless of the injury since lefty Max Fried is pitching for Atlanta. Wilmer Flores is manning first base while J.D. Davis receives a turn at designated hitter.