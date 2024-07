Wade isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wade recently battled a tight hamstring and didn't play Thursday, though he was back in San Francisco's lineup Friday. There's no word that he aggravated the issue, but it's a bit surprising to see him not starting against a right-hander (Simeon Woods Richardson). Wilmer Flores is playing first base and batting seventh for the Giants on Saturday.