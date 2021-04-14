Wade was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Wade was recalled by the Giants on Sunday and went 2-for-6 with a double, one walk and two strikeouts in three games. However, he's now dealing with a left oblique issue that will force him to miss time. According to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News, manager Gabe Kapler said that Wade will likely need at least two weeks to recover from the injury, so the outfielder should be on the shelf for slightly longer than the minimum amount of time. Steven Duggar was recalled from the alternate training site and should serve as outfield depth while Wade is sidelined.