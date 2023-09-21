Wade went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Wade took the fifth pitch of the game from Merrill Kelly over the right-field fence, but it was all downhill from there for the Giants. Wade's blast was one of three hits for the visitors, and they added four walks while putting just two runners past first base for the rest of the game. The 29-year-old is up to 16 homers this year, two shy of matching his total from 2021. He's added 43 RBI, 62 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .263/.377/.424 slash line over a career-high 128 games.