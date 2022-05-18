Wade (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old was out of the lineup Tuesday due to stiffness in the back of his knee, and he'll remain on the bench to begin Wednesday's matchup. However, left-hander Kyle Freeland is on the mound for the Rockies, so Wade likely would've gotten a day off anyway. Wade's next chance to return to the lineup will be Friday against the Padres. Darin Ruf, Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski will start in the outfield from left to right.