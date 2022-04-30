Wade (knee) went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs in Friday's rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento.
Wade has made four rehab appearances and has hit .364 with five RBI and four runs. Manager Gabe Kapler said the team will discuss whether Wade is ready to rejoin the major-league club following Friday's strong performance, but the Giants initially hoped that the 28-year-old would have a longer rehab assignment.
