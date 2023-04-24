site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Takes seat against Cardinals
Wade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Wade will get a night off against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals on Monday. Wilmer Flores will get the start at first base and hit sixth with Wade on the bench.
