Giants' LaMonte Wade: Takes seat against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Wade started the last two games but will retreat to the bench with left-hander Drew Smyly on the mound for the Cubs. David Villa will take over at first base and bat seventh.
