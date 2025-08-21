Roupp was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres after he was struck in the right leg by a comebacker in the bottom of the third inning, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp was hit in the right leg by a ball off the bat of Ramon Laureano, and his left knee also appeared to twist awkwardly as he fell to the ground. Trainers came out, and Roupp was eventually carted off the field. Prior to the injury, Roupp pitched 2.1 innings, striking out a pair of batters and allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. The Giants should have an update on the severity of Roupp's injury after the game.