Roupp (4-5) allowed six runs on four hits and five walks while failing to record a strikeout over 1.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

The five walks were a season high for Roupp, who endured his shortest outing. He needed 45 pitches (21 strikes) to get five outs Saturday. Roupp has largely done well against light-hitting offenses while struggling versus better teams, so it's tough to expect him to steal a game. He's posted a serviceable 3.99 ERA, but his 1.46 WHIP and 63:29 K:BB through 70 innings over 14 starts don't paint a pretty picture. Roupp's next start is projected to be at home versus the Red Sox.