Roupp has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain Wednesday and will undergo an MRI this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Roupp is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list after he was struck by a comebacker in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's start versus San Diego. Roupp had to be carted off the field and was replaced on the mound by Joey Lucchesi.