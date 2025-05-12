Roupp did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Minnesota. He allowed three runs on six hits over five innings while striking out three.

Roupp threw three scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Brooks Lee in the fourth inning. Roupp has thrown five or fewer innings in each of his last four outings, producing a 6.00 ERA during that span. He threw a season-low 75 pitches Sunday. Roupp is sporting a 4.95 ERA with a 42:14 K:BB through 40 innings this season. He's projected for a home matchup against the Athletics next weekend.