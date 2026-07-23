Giants' Landen Roupp: Fans seven in no-decision

Roupp didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits over six-plus innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning, but manager Tony Vitello left Roupp in a little too long as he surrendered a double to Vinnie Pasquantino and a homer to Salvador Perez before being lifted. Roupp had to settle for his 10th quality start of the season and his third straight in July -- over 21 innings this month he's produced a 1.29 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Brewers.