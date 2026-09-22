Roupp has been shut down for the remainder of the 2026 season, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp revealed Tuesday that his season is done after having blown by his previous career high in innings. His innings count in 2025 was 106.2, and he was able to up that to 155 in 2026. The right-hander is feeling fine, but he doesn't want to push it with the Giants' season about wrapped up. The 28-year-old's last appearance of the year was Sept. 14 against the Cardinals, when he took the loss after giving up two runs across 4.1 innings.