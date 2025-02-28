Now Playing

Roupp threw three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Roupp made his big-league debut in 2024, working primarily as a reliever. However, he's making a bid for the fifth spot in the Giants' rotation this spring and is off to a good start, throwing a total of five scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB across two outings. Justice delos Santos of MLB.com also detailed that Roupp developed a cutter during the offseason that he plans to throw primarily against lefties.

