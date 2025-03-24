Roupp will open the season as the Giants' fifth starter, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He was locked in a heated battle with Hayden Birdsong, who will open the season in the Giants' bullpen. Roupp received the nod after allowing five runs with a 14:1 K:BB over 12 innings during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old made four starts and 19 relief appearances with the Giants last season, finishing with a 3.58 ERA and 47:26 K:BB over 50.1 innings. Roupp doesn't have Birdsong's upside, but he is an interesting arm in his own right and deserves consideration in deeper fantasy leagues.