Roupp (6-6) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

The first run against Roupp came on a pair of infield singles, a throwing error and a groundout in the second inning. The right-hander yielded another run on two singles sandwiched around a walk in the sixth, which proved to be his final frame. The Dodgers managed just one extra-base hit (a double) against Roupp, and he racked up an impressive 16 whiffs along with eight punchouts, but San Francisco gave him only one run of support, causing him to take a tough-luck loss. Still, this was another promising start by the 26-year-old hurler; he's now given up two or fewer runs in five straight outings, posting a 1.37 ERA with a 26:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings during that span.