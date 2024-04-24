The Giants recalled Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Roupp was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, but he'll be back with the Giants one day later after Blake Snell (adductor) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Snell had been slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, and though Ryan Walker is now set to serve as the Giants' opening pitcher, Roupp is likely to be part of the Giants' pitching plan either as a multi-inning reliever. Each of his eight appearances with the Giants this season have come out of the bullpen, with Roupp posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings.