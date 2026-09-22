Roupp has been shut down for the rest of the 2026 season, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp revealed that his season is done Tuesday after having blown by his previous career-high in innings. His inning count in 2025 was 106.2 and was able to up that to 155.0 in 2026. The right-hander is feeling fine, but doesn't want to push it with the Giants season about wrapped up. The 28-year-old's last appearance of the year was Sept. 14 against the Cardinals, when he took the loss after giving up two runs across 4.1 innings.