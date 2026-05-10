Roupp (5-3) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over four-plus innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Pirates.

Roupp had a decent performance, but he required 94 pitches (60 strikes) to do it. That led to a fairly early exit, and the Giants' bullpen ranged for shaky to full-blown disaster, giving the team's offense no chance to get Roupp off the hook. The eight strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander despite the short start. He's at a 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB through 43.2 innings across eight starts this season. Roupp is projected to make his next start in a tough road matchup versus the Dodgers.