Giants' Landen Roupp: Surrenders four runs in loss

Roupp (7-9) allowed four runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out one over 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Brewers.

Roupp was fine the first time through the order, but he ran into trouble in the third and fourth innings. The right-hander still pitched better in July than he did in June, allowing seven runs over 24.2 innings with a 15:8 K:BB this month. On the year, he has a 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 114:48 K:BB through 21 starts. Roupp's next start is projected to be at San Diego over the weekend.