Roupp (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Giants were downed 1-0 by the Reds, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

it was the first career quality start for the 26-year-old right-hander, who tossed 51 of 80 pitches for strikes before begin lifted from his pitchers' duel with Nick Lodolo. Roupp sports a 3.60 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 10 innings over his first two outings of the season, but he lines up for a tough test his next time out, on the road early next week in Philadelphia.