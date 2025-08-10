Giants' Landen Roupp: Works three innings in rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roupp (elbow) struck out four and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks over three innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento.
In his first appearance since landing on the injured list July 25 due to right elbow inflammation, Roupp flashed his normal velocity and exhibited good control, pumping 33 of his 50 pitches in for strikes. The Giants will likely want Roupp to push his workload up into the 75-pitch range before activating him from the IL, so he'll presumably require at least one more start in the minors.
More News
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Close to rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Facing hitters Tuesday•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Making progress in recovery•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Optimism for minimum IL stay•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Lands on 15-day IL•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Blanks Atlanta over five innings•