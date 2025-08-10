Roupp (elbow) struck out four and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks over three innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento.

In his first appearance since landing on the injured list July 25 due to right elbow inflammation, Roupp flashed his normal velocity and exhibited good control, pumping 33 of his 50 pitches in for strikes. The Giants will likely want Roupp to push his workload up into the 75-pitch range before activating him from the IL, so he'll presumably require at least one more start in the minors.