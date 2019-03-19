Michael was reassigned to minor-league camp, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Michael went 4-for-16 with a home run in spring action. The 28-year-old has spent each of the last two seasons bouncing between Double and Triple-A and has yet to reach the major leagues.

