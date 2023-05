Simon was placed on the 7-day injured list May 14 for Single-A San Jose.

It is an undisclosed injury, as is often the case with minor-league injuries. Simon, the No. 166 overall pick in last year's draft, showed dominant stuff before getting injured. He struck out 32 batters and had a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 50 percent groundball rate in 21 innings.