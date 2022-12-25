Newsome signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 10.
Newsome spent most of the 2022 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in the summer of 2021, but he made 11 appearances (two starts) in the minors and posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 12.1 innings. He made 12 appearances (five starts) with the Mariners between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, and it's possible that he'll be invited to major-league spring training in 2023.
