The Giants signed Porter to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Porter spent time at Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants organization in 2024, one of three different teams the catcher played on. He slashed .267/.370/.453 with 10 home runs between the three stops. With Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy back in 2025, Porter is projected to begin next year back at Sacramento.