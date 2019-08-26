Webb yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 frames Sunday, striking out two batters in the win over Oakland. He did not factor in the decision.

Webb struggled in the second inning, allowing three runs, including a solo shot to Mark Canha who hit two long balls on the day. It was a disappointing outing for the 22-year-old rookie after he struck out seven and allowed just one run in his MLB debut. Should he get another shot in the rotation, Webb will likely see the Padres at home Saturday.