Giants' Logan Webb: Allows two homers
Webb yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 frames Sunday, striking out two batters in the win over Oakland. He did not factor in the decision.
Webb struggled in the second inning, allowing three runs, including a solo shot to Mark Canha who hit two long balls on the day. It was a disappointing outing for the 22-year-old rookie after he struck out seven and allowed just one run in his MLB debut. Should he get another shot in the rotation, Webb will likely see the Padres at home Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...