Webb will be available out of the bullpen for the Giants' final two games of the regular season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb earned a win in his start Wednesday and won't be one of the team's two starters for the final pair of games in the regular season. However, the right-hander will be available in relief as the Giants battle for a spot in the playoffs. Should the team qualify for the postseason, he could remain in a bullpen role for the best-of-three Wild Card Series.