Webb (11-7) allowed six earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Tigers.

Webb imploded in the fifth inning, as he allowed five hits and a walk to account for all six of the earned runs charged to him. He's now allowed six earned runs in two of his last five starts while recording only two quality starts in his last six outings. Despite the rough stretch, Webb still has a 3.33 ERA and a 130:45 K:BB across 159.1 frames on the season.