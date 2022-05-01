Webb (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing three runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

It's the fourth quality start in five trips to the mound for Webb this season, but that obscures a somewhat disappointing April performance. The right-hander has managed only a 15.9 percent strikeout rate so far, a huge drop from last year's 26.5 percent rate, and his fastball is also one mph slower at 91.9. Webb has plenty of time to regain his 2021 form as the weather warms up, but his early results are a little concerning despite his record.