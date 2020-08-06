Webb (1-0) was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings in a win over the Rockies on Wednesday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Tip of the cap to Webb, who went five innings in Coors Field without allowing an extra-base hit. He mostly struggled in his eight starts for the Giants last year, posting a 5.22 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 39.2 innings, and has not reached even 80 pitches in a start this season (only 68 pitches Wednesday). Clearly manager Gabe Kapler wants to limit Webb's exposure to opposing lineups, and with that, it will be difficult for Webb to earn wins consistently. The right-hander lines up for a couple tough matchups next week (at HOU, vs. OAK).