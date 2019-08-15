Giants' Logan Webb: Candidate to start Saturday
Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned Webb as a candidate to fill the opening in the Giants' rotation Saturday against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since Webb is already on the 40-man roster, is stretched out to start and would be available on his normal four days' rest, he makes for a logical choice to fill the rotation spot that was vacated by Shaun Anderson's (finger) recent move to the injured list. Webb posted a 1.92 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A Richmond before moving up to Triple-A Sacramento this week and excelling in his Pacific League Debut, holding Nashville to one run on seven hits while striking out seven in seven innings. Anderson is expected back from the IL next week, so Webb would likely only be in line for a spot start if he gets a callup.
