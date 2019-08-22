Webb has been confirmed as Sunday's starter against the A's, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He was an option out of the bullpen Thursday against the Cubs, but was not used, so he will make his scheduled start Sunday. He was very effective in his big-league debut last week, giving up one earned run while striking out seven in five innings to pick up the win against the Diamondbacks. With Shaun Anderson (blister) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) expected back fairly soon, Webb's run in the rotation may not last long.